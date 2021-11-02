Claremont mayor wins reelection; Catawba Town Council to add new member

Claremont Mayor Shawn Brown easily won reelection on Tuesday.

Brown received 156 votes, which amounted to 61.9% of the vote. He defeated Danny Hedrick (66 votes, 26.2% of the vote) and Brandon Eudy (25 votes, 9.9% of the vote).

Claremont City Council members Dayne Miller and Les Morrow ran unopposed, receiving 211 votes and 204 votes respectively.

In the town of Catawba, challenger Duane McCombs finished first with 64 votes or 33.7 percent of the votes.

The race for the second open seat on the council was close between incumbents Patrick Laney (54 votes, 28.4% of the vote) and Jeff Hendren (53 votes, 27.9% of the vote).

The race could be close enough for a recount but that will not be known until the Catawba County Board of Elections tallies the votes during canvassing. All results are unofficial until they are certified through the canvassing process.

Kelvin Gregory won election to the Brookford Board of Aldermen, receiving 43 votes or 36.1% of the vote. Charles Bargsley Jr. also won reelection (41 votes, 34.5% of the vote).

James Weaver lost his reelection bid, finishing with 34 votes or 28.6% of the vote.

Brookford Mayor Thomas Schronce was unopposed and won reelection.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

