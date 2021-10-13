Claremont mayor candidates make case for election

Danny Hedrick Background

Age: 66

Occupation: I oversee the family business Claremont Automotive and Muffler Repair; previously employed as Claremont firefighter; former volunteer firefighter in Claremont and Conover

Education: St. Stephens High School, GED in 1974; earned certificates in First Responders, First Aid, CPR, NC State Firefighter II, NC Hazmat Operations and many other certificates from Catawba Valley Community College, other institutions

Political/civic experience: No elected office. Served on several committees within the city for the past 20-plus years in capacities such as director for the Christmas Parade and Parks and Recreations Committee

Candidate contact/social media:

Phone: 828-381-2603

Email: rdhedrick54@gmail.com