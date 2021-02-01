City Walk pedestrian bridge by Union Square is open

The first of two pedestrian and biking bridges planned along Hickory's City Walk has been completed.

Mayor Hank Guess and Councilwoman Jill Patton noted the opening of the bridge over Third Street NW just west of Union Square in Facebook posts on Friday.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said no part of the pedestrian and biking path, which is funded through the $40 million bond referendum, will officially open until all sections are finished.

"Barricades were removed from the Third Street pedestrian bridge, but it still has some remaining items to be completed," Killian said. "There may be access to the City Walk, but it will not be officially open until all work is completed."

Killian said the city expects the trail to be finished by late this spring.

Among the items that still need to be completed include the second pedestrian bridge farther east over N.C. 127, a traffic circle and additional sections of sidewalk.

Neill Grading & Construction Co. has a $14.3 million contract with the city to complete the work.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

