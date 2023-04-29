A colleague came for a visit recently. We grabbed lunch downtown and then took a brief stroll on the City Walk.

He was impressed. “There is a lot going on in Hickory,” he said.

The timing was fortunate. We were downtown on a Wednesday when the farmers market on Union Square was bustling.

My work friend was also correct.

Hickory does have a lot going on. The City Walk is a big part of that.

It is clear that City Walk works on several levels. It provides quality of life to Hickory residents, giving them a place to traverse the city and take in all that Hickory has to offer. City Walk also has the potential to attract more businesses with a ready-made flow of people.

There will always be naysayers, people determined to tear down anything that does not benefit them personally.

This much, however, is clear.

The city has created a paved trail that makes Hickory much more walkable. That’s a desirable trait.

I hope City Walk continues to flourish as the centerpiece of a more pedestrian-friendly, business-enabling thoroughfare in the heart of Hickory.