City Walk expected to wrap up in October

Hickory leaders anticipate the City Walk will be finished in October.

Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller updated the Bond Implementation Commission on the trail project’s progress on Wednesday.

The bond commission is the public body appointed to oversee the development of projects funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014.

The City Walk is one of the major projects of the bond program. When complete, it will stretch from Lenoir-Rhyne University to Ninth Street NW in downtown.

Miller said the major section that still needs to be completed is at the eastern end of the project between the Main Avenue roundabout and the pedestrian bridge with arches.

“There’s little items that we’ll be kind of tweaking and getting done at the very end, but I think we’ll be able to punch through here real soon,” Miller said. “You’re going to see a flurry of activity in the next 60 days in there that is going to be like a bunch of ants working.”

The Hickory City Council awarded a $14.3 million contract to Neill Grading & Construction Co. for the project in June 2019.

