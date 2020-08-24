City seeks easements for trail construction

The city of Hickory is making way for its urban trail system by claiming easements on parts of several properties in the northwestern part of the city.

On Tuesday, the Hickory City Council voted to allow the city to proceed with the condemnation process on 15 properties belonging to 11 separate owners. Trails will go through some of those properties.

The properties listed in the agenda packet included 14 business properties and one residential property located on Main Avenue NW, 11th Street NW, Third Avenue Drive N, 10th Street Boulevard NW, 20th Street NW, Clement Boulevard, U.S. 321 and Main Avenue Drive NW.

The total cost of the easements will be at least $208,825, according to the documents included in the city council meeting agenda packet.

The land is needed for construction of sections of the extensive walking and biking trail system planned throughout the city.

The system as a whole will branch off from downtown reaching into the Ridgeview community, down Old Lenoir Road, to Lake Hickory and across U.S. 321 to L.P. Frans Stadium and Hickory Regional Airport.

The system is funded through the $40 million bond referendum passed in 2014 as well as grants.