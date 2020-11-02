City says fallen lift did no damage at Trump rally

Workers dressed in warm clothes scoured the fence line at Hickory Regional Airport Monday morning.

Trash bags in hand, they bent to pick up water bottles, papers, napkins, wrappers and cups left behind by thousands of attendees at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Sunday evening.

An estimated 15,000 people gathered at the airport to hear him speak. The campaign rally drew more, but officials with the Long View Police Department said admittance was cut off when the venue reached its 15,000-person capacity.

The impact of the event was visible Monday at the airport, as cleaning crew members gathered equipment left behind from the rally and threw away trash, including boxes left behind in the airport parking lot.

Although a large piece of equipment fell onto a building during the event, it reportedly didn’t leave a mark. The large scissor lift fell against a brick airport building during Trump’s speech. The lift, which was one of two holding a large American flag, caused no damage, city of Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

The massive event — the first event held in Hickory by a sitting president since Gerald Ford in 1976 — called on resources from departments across the county.