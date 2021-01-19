City repaired water main break in northeast Hickory

Hickory city workers repaired a water main break near the intersection of Kool Park Road and 22nd Street Lane NE on Monday.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city was alerted to the break Monday morning and that it was repaired by 10 p.m. Monday.

Killian said a contractor doing road work damaged the water main.

“The northeast quadrant was affected initially with some pressure loss,” Killian said. “However, crews were able to isolate the water main to minimize customer outages to Kool Park Road and the surrounding area.”

Estimates on the amount of water lost and the cost of repairs were not available Tuesday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

