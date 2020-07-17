City declines funding for Council on Aging, CVCC Foundation

Two Hickory-area organizations that requested funding from the city for the 2020 fiscal year did not receive it because of the city’s budgetary challenges.
In February, local organizations presented requests for funding to the Hickory City Council.
Those presentations came a month before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the economy in the city.
The city was forced to overhaul its budget plan. City Manager Warren Wood made plans to save up to $7.7 million in possible shortfalls.
This meant some organizations got no money at all or less than they requested.
The Catawba Valley Community College Foundation and the Catawba County Council on Aging were the two organizations to not receive funding from the city.
The CVCC Foundation requested more than $121,000 for what Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw describes as renovations intended to make it easier for students and visitors to navigate the campus.
He said he understood the budgetary challenges facing Hickory and expressed appreciation for the continuing partnership between the college and the city.
He said the renovations in question were not top priority and the college would “see what other avenues we need to explore to achieve our goals with the project that we presented.”
Hinshaw added this was the first time the college made a funding request of the city.
The Council on Aging sought $10,000 in funding from Hickory after the county eliminated funding for the council in its fiscal year 2019 budget.
It was the council’s first time applying for the funding.
Vickie Blevins, the council’s executive director, also said the council has a good relationship with the city and understood the tough financial circumstances facing the city.
Sarah Killian, communications specialist for the city, said the city does provide the council free space in the city-owned West Hickory Senior Center.
Two other organizations received less funding than they requested.
The Hickory Aviation Museum requested $32,000 and received $20,000. The Greater Hickory International Council asked for $13,200 and received $13,000.
The complete funding requests granted by the city totaled nearly $700,000.
The organizations that were fully funded included the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, Downtown Hickory Development Association, Catawba Valley Habitat for Humanity, the SALT Block Foundation, Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitors Bureau, United Arts Council of Catawba County and the Western Piedmont Regional Transit Authority.
