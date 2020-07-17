City declines funding for Council on Aging, CVCC Foundation

Two Hickory-area organizations that requested funding from the city for the 2020 fiscal year did not receive it because of the city’s budgetary challenges.

In February, local organizations presented requests for funding to the Hickory City Council.

Those presentations came a month before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the economy in the city.

The city was forced to overhaul its budget plan. City Manager Warren Wood made plans to save up to $7.7 million in possible shortfalls.

This meant some organizations got no money at all or less than they requested.

The Catawba Valley Community College Foundation and the Catawba County Council on Aging were the two organizations to not receive funding from the city.

The CVCC Foundation requested more than $121,000 for what Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw describes as renovations intended to make it easier for students and visitors to navigate the campus.

He said he understood the budgetary challenges facing Hickory and expressed appreciation for the continuing partnership between the college and the city.