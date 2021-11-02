City council to consider social district at next meeting

The Hickory City Council will hold a public hearing and vote today on establishing a special district downtown where people can drink alcohol in public.

In September, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law that allows cities to designate these areas called “social districts.”

Under the law, local governments would be required to define the outdoor areas where the consumption of alcohol is allowed and post signs informing the public of the boundaries of the district and other rules and procedures governing it.

Only alcohol purchased from establishments in or adjoining the social district can be consumed within it.

A map of the proposed district included in the council’s agenda packet shows the district covering Union Square and several blocks near the square.

The city of Newton also is considering creating a social district.

The council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at 76 N. Center Street.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

