You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City council approves Ridgeview Library contract, relief program for utility customers
0 comments
top story

City council approves Ridgeview Library contract, relief program for utility customers

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Hickory City Council voted to award a $1.1 million contract to Neill Grading & Construction Co. for the expansion of the Ridgeview Library.

Hickory Library Director Sarah Greene told the council the new expansion will include a meeting room large enough to accommodate 100 people and a small group study room large enough for four people.

Other parts of the building will be reconfigured or repurposed. The existing meeting room will become a children’s room.

She said the construction is anticipated to take around a year and the start date has not been determined yet.

Relief for utility customers

The council also voted to partner with the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry for a $156,000 program to help people who were unable to pay utility bills due to the pandemic catch up on payments.

The ministry would distribute $145,000 of that money to households. Eligible households would be able to receive a total of $100 over three months. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News