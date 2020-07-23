City council approves Ridgeview Library contract, relief program for utility customers

The Hickory City Council voted to award a $1.1 million contract to Neill Grading & Construction Co. for the expansion of the Ridgeview Library.

Hickory Library Director Sarah Greene told the council the new expansion will include a meeting room large enough to accommodate 100 people and a small group study room large enough for four people.

Other parts of the building will be reconfigured or repurposed. The existing meeting room will become a children’s room.

She said the construction is anticipated to take around a year and the start date has not been determined yet.

Relief for utility customers

The council also voted to partner with the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry for a $156,000 program to help people who were unable to pay utility bills due to the pandemic catch up on payments.

The ministry would distribute $145,000 of that money to households. Eligible households would be able to receive a total of $100 over three months.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

