Citing the pandemic, Hickory lays off seven parks, library employees

Seven Hickory city employees were laid off from their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six were from Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism and one from Hickory Public Library.

The employees included recreation programmers and a reference librarian, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said the employees were notified last Friday.

Wood said the employees were laid off because facilities have been closed or opened on only a limited basis.

“The reality is, we don’t have work,” he said.

Wood said the employees were given a three-month severance package which included three months of pay and health insurance for those months.

Employees were told they could reapply for their positions once the jobs become available again, Wood said. “Hopefully, in three months this will be past us,” Wood said.

The seven employees who were laid off were among a group of 37 employees in the parks and library departments who were furloughed in April, Killian said. The remainder of those employees are still furloughed.