Citing conflict of interest, Conover councilman resigns

Conover Councilman Don Beal has resigned from the city council to avoid potential conflicts of interest that might arise form his son Kurt taking over as the city’s finance director.

Beal, 68, also said he is considering a bid for county commissioner in 2022.

His resignation was official April 27. Beal served on the council since 2007.

He said Monday he wanted to make clear his reason for resigning: to ensure there were no ethical conflicts resulting from his son Kurt Beal joining the city as finance director.

Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said Kurt Beal is currently training with Finance Director Vickie Schlichting, who will be retiring at the end of June.

The plan is to have Kurt Beal step into the role following Schlichting’s departure. As city manager, Duncan had the sole authority to make the hiring decision.

Beal said he was proud of his son and was grateful to Duncan and Schlichting for their support and for giving Kurt Beal the opportunity.

He also reflected favorably on the things the city had achieved during his time in office.