Chief, five other officers resign from Catawba Police Department

The police chief and five officers with the town of Catawba Police Department have resigned, leaving five officers at the part-time department, Catawba Town Manager Brad Moody said Monday.
Moody said three of the officers who resigned were with the department but not actively working.
He said the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will continue providing law enforcement services in the town just as it has been doing.
Moody declined to comment on the resignations.
“All I’m interested in at this point is focusing on the part-timers that I have that are … still working hard and just trying to make sure that the department is doing the best it can for those people of the town of Catawba,” Moody said.
Former Chief Bill Stamey and Maj. Cody Jarvis did discuss the circumstances surrounding their departures from the department.
Stamey said he was at a meeting last Friday in which Moody told Jarvis he could resign or be fired. Jarvis resigned.
Stamey said he resigned, as well, because Moody had not consulted him on the decision to let Jarvis go. “I felt like it undermined my authority as chief so I resigned,” Stamey said. Stamey added that no reason was given for the termination of Jarvis.
Jarvis confirmed Stamey’s account and said he felt Moody had been controlling the department in a way that was inappropriate. “Basically it came down to the fact that he tried to run the police department and not allow the chief to do that despite the fact that the chief was doing that in an honorable way,” Jarvis said.
Moody said he could not comment on the details of those resignations other than saying that Stamey resigned after Jarvis resigned. He also said he could not comment on the claims by Jarvis regarding his oversight of the department.
Mayor Donald Robinson said he had no comment on the resignations Monday and was referring inquiries to Moody.
