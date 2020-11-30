Chief, five other officers resign from Catawba Police Department

The police chief and five officers with the town of Catawba Police Department have resigned, leaving five officers at the part-time department, Catawba Town Manager Brad Moody said Monday.

Moody said three of the officers who resigned were with the department but not actively working.

He said the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will continue providing law enforcement services in the town just as it has been doing.

Moody declined to comment on the resignations.

“All I’m interested in at this point is focusing on the part-timers that I have that are … still working hard and just trying to make sure that the department is doing the best it can for those people of the town of Catawba,” Moody said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former Chief Bill Stamey and Maj. Cody Jarvis did discuss the circumstances surrounding their departures from the department.

Stamey said he was at a meeting last Friday in which Moody told Jarvis he could resign or be fired. Jarvis resigned.