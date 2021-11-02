Challenger Powell leads pack for Conover City Council; incumbents tied for second

Brenda Powell was on track to win a seat on the Conover City Council as the two incumbents seeking reelection tied for second in the unofficial election results posted Tuesday night.

Powell finished first in the field of four candidates for the two open seats on the Conover City Council. She had 514 votes or roughly 27.7 percent of the votes.

She was only slightly ahead of incumbents Joie Fulbright and Mark Canrobert, who were tied with 408 votes.

Like all Election Day returns, the numbers are not final until the Catawba County Board of Elections canvasses the results.

If the results remain tied following canvassing, the race could come down to a coin toss. When a Hickory City Council primary ended in a tie in 2019, that was the method used to select the winner.

Richard Thompson finished a distant fourth with 318 votes.

Race for unexpired term and mayor race

In addition to the regularly-scheduled election for the Conover City Council, there was also a special election to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Don Beal, who resigned his seat earlier this year.