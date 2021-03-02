 Skip to main content
Census data delay could push back Catawba County elections
CATAWBA COUNTY

Early voting

Amanda Duncan, director of the Catawba County Board of Elections, places election poll markers for the start of early voting at Highland Recreation Center during the 2018 elections in Catawba County. A delay in census data this year could mean that local elections will be pushed back until next year.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Will there be local elections in Catawba County this year? It’s too soon to tell at this point.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced in February that data needed for redistricting would be delayed until the end of September, six months later than originally planned.

In light of that delay, N.C. State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell recommended pushing back all municipal elections scheduled for this year and delaying the date for the 2022 primary, according to the Associated Press.

While the Census delay would only directly affect local races where candidates run from specific districts or wards, the AP reported that Bell is calling for all elections to be delayed to avoid confusing voters.

A number of local elections could be altered, including municipal races in Hickory, Newton, Conover, Claremont, Maiden, the town of Catawba, Brookford and Long View.

Elections for the Newton-Conover and Hickory school boards are also scheduled for this year.

No decision has been made yet on how elections will proceed this year.

Catawba County Board of Elections Director Amanda Duncan said the board has received no specific guidance so far on how the process will go forward.

“I wish they would hurry and do something quickly where the public and the candidates could be notified, but as of today filing will proceed as normal,” Duncan said.

Filing for the local races is currently slated to take place this summer.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

