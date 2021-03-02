Census data delay could push back Catawba County elections

Will there be local elections in Catawba County this year? It’s too soon to tell at this point.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced in February that data needed for redistricting would be delayed until the end of September, six months later than originally planned.

In light of that delay, N.C. State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell recommended pushing back all municipal elections scheduled for this year and delaying the date for the 2022 primary, according to the Associated Press.

While the Census delay would only directly affect local races where candidates run from specific districts or wards, the AP reported that Bell is calling for all elections to be delayed to avoid confusing voters.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A number of local elections could be altered, including municipal races in Hickory, Newton, Conover, Claremont, Maiden, the town of Catawba, Brookford and Long View.

Elections for the Newton-Conover and Hickory school boards are also scheduled for this year.

No decision has been made yet on how elections will proceed this year.

Catawba County Board of Elections Director Amanda Duncan said the board has received no specific guidance so far on how the process will go forward.