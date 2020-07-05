Catawba officer uses TikTok app to share humor and "humanize the badge"

Jarvis said he has to rehearse for a few minutes when making the videos and each video takes about 10 to 15 minutes for him to put together.

“I post whenever I get free time,” he said. “I do most of them while I’m working.”

Most videos show Jarvis sitting in his patrol car.

Using music for videos is common on TikTok. Jarvis said he selects his mini-soundtrack based on both relevance to the topic and personal preference.

Jarvis said many people in the town of Catawba know it is him in the videos. “I’ve had a lot of positive support,” he said.

During a visit to the Hickory Walmart, Jarvis said a woman he didn’t know recognized him from the videos — even out of uniform. “A lady just looked at me kind of funny,” he said.

She asked him if he was a TikTok Cop and complemented the videos. “That made my day,” he said. “That is awesome that I had reached someone, and I have no clue who she is.”

Jarvis said he wants to have a mix of both comedy and serious videos on his TikTok page.

“I want people to see all sides of it,” he said. “I’m trying to balance out all feelings of ‘we care’ along with comedy and sadness.”

Jarvis said he finds it beneficial when people can see a human side to police officers and help them connect to those in their community.

