Catawba hopes to announce new police chief early next year

Even if the grant terms were not an issue, Allen said, he believes a full-time entry-level officer is what is best for the town.

“My opinion is we would benefit more from an officer that could be worked to best suit the needs of the people,” Allen said. “I think we would have more coverage of the type coverage that people want with an officer instead of a chief.”

Laney said Thursday that he believes having a full-time chief would be a greater benefit than just have a regular entry-level officer.

“To me, it just makes sense,” Laney said. “You know, you hire good leaders. Officers follow good leaders.”

When it comes to the police department, Laney said, ensuring the town has the appropriate level of coverage is more important than the number of officers.

On Thursday, Robinson said when he voted to apply for the grant he did so with the understanding it would be used for a full-time officer and that the town would hire a full-time chief when the budget allowed.

Town manager vote

The votes on the grant were not the only consequential votes the council took Monday.