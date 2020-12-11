Catawba hopes to announce new police chief early next year

A new police chief could be announced as soon as next month in the town of Catawba, Town Manager Brad Moody said Thursday.
“The goal is to introduce the new chief to council around the beginning of January,” Moody said. “We had already accepted applications and narrowed it down through interviews because the goal was for someone to start at the beginning of the new year.”
On Monday, the Catawba Town Council voted 3-2 to use a $125,000 federal grant to hire a new police chief.
The new chief will take over in the wake of the resignation of six officers, including former Chief Bill Stamey.
Stamey said he resigned on Nov. 27 after Moody did not seek his input in asking for the resignation of another officer, Maj. Cody Jarvis.
There are currently five part-time officers working for the department, and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is helping provide service as well.
Moody said the city has already received interest from people wanting to work at the city’s part-time police department, and filling vacancies would be a priority for a new chief.
“The plan is for the new chief to work on filling the vacancies based on the equipment available as quickly as possible,” Moody said.
The question of whether the grant could be used to hire a chief was a source of division on the council.
The language in grant documents provided by the city says the federal money can be used to pay for entry-level salaries and benefits and that the city would have to pay for any compensation above that entry level.
Councilmen Patrick Laney, Jeff Hendren and Carroll Yount voted to use the funds for a chief. Mayor Donald Robinson and Councilman Donnie Allen voted against.
Robinson said he was worried hiring a ranked position might violate the terms of the grant and the city might be forced to pay the money back.
Laney said at the meeting that the city could hire a chief at entry-level pay and could also supplement the grant.
Town Attorney Susan Matthews said her interpretation of the grant language is that it restricted the amount of payment and benefits and was not a limitation on hiring ranked personnel.
Robinson made a motion to use the funds to hire an entry-level officer. He and Allen voted in favor of that motion while the other three members opposed it.
Allen did not elaborate on his position during the meeting, but in an interview Thursday he said he shared the mayor’s concerns when it came to what the grant terms allow.
Even if the grant terms were not an issue, Allen said, he believes a full-time entry-level officer is what is best for the town.
“My opinion is we would benefit more from an officer that could be worked to best suit the needs of the people,” Allen said. “I think we would have more coverage of the type coverage that people want with an officer instead of a chief.”
Laney said Thursday that he believes having a full-time chief would be a greater benefit than just have a regular entry-level officer.
“To me, it just makes sense,” Laney said. “You know, you hire good leaders. Officers follow good leaders.”
When it comes to the police department, Laney said, ensuring the town has the appropriate level of coverage is more important than the number of officers.
On Thursday, Robinson said when he voted to apply for the grant he did so with the understanding it would be used for a full-time officer and that the town would hire a full-time chief when the budget allowed.
Town manager vote
The votes on the grant were not the only consequential votes the council took Monday.
The council also voted 3-2 to keep Moody in his job after Allen made a motion that Moody be fired after the council came out of closed session.
Robinson and Allen voted in favor of terminating Moody, while Laney, Yount and Hendren voted against.
“I made (the motion) because I wanted the people to know how each council member felt about that,” Allen said. “I felt like his handling of the situation with the police department warranted further action taken.”
Robinson said he could not comment on the vote because it was a personnel matter.
“I do not agree with not being able to discuss this issue, but to protect the town from lawsuits, I have to not discuss the personnel issues,” Robinson said.
Laney said he felt keeping Moody was the right thing to do, adding that he weighed the comments from community members during the public comment period which were critical of the leadership by Moody and the council.
“I don’t make my mind up before I walk in the door on anything,” Laney said. “I listen to all sides, listen to all the stories, listen to what people have to say and then make the best decision that I can.”
Yount and Hendren could not be reached.
