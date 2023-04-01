The revaluation process in Catawba County has inspired a strong response from the community, with at least 6,260 owners requesting appeals and more than 300 owners seeking property tax exemptions.

The Catawba County Tax Office has been handling informal appeals since new value notices were sent out in early February. Soon the task of settling property owner appeals will fall to the Board of Equalization and Review.

The board is set to hold its first meeting on Monday. Here is a look at what the board does and what property owners wishing to appeal their valuation should know.

What is the board of equalization and review?

State law establishes a county board of equalization and review as the public body which hears appeals of property value appraisals.

The law stipulates that county commissioners serve as the equalization board but also gives them the option of separately appointing a board.

In Catawba County, commissioners will not serve as the board. The members of the board are Tamara Coley, Clement Geitner, Linda Greenwell, Joe Rowe and Eric Wright.

County commissioners have the ability to set compensation for members of the review board. In Catawba County, the board chair is paid $50 per meeting while other members receive $35, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

When will the board meet?

The first meeting of the board will be Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Catawba County Board of Elections office at 145 Government Drive in Newton.

The board members will review a manual from the state Department of Revenue at their first meeting and are not expected to hear appeals, McCauley said.

Appeals will be heard at the board’s following three meetings scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the county board of elections office on April 11, April 18 and April 25.

“April 25 is a tentative adjournment date,” McCauley said. “They will vote on an official adjournment date during their April 3 meeting.”

The law requires that the board have all appeals settled by Dec. 1 in revaluation years unless they must stay longer to hear appeals made within the legal time frame.

How can owners appeal?

Property owners can continue to make appeals through the county tax office, but those appeals will be submitted to the board once it starts meeting. Appeals must be submitted before the board adjourns.

Owners wishing to appeal can call 828-282-2009, return the mailed form included with the property value notice or visit catawbacountync.gov/county-services/tax/revaluation.

How will owners know when their appeal will be heard?

Owners who have made appeals will receive notices of the date of their hearings along with details on what materials to bring along to the hearings.

McCauley said property owners should bring six copies of the evidence they plan to submit to the board. Owners of revenue-generating properties will be asked to present income and expense data.

Are property owners pursuing appeals required to appear before the board?

“Because these are hearings, it is expected that property owners who request or require board review of their appeal will appear before the board at their scheduled time to state their case,” McCauley said.

She added: “Appellants who do not hold an ownership interest in the property must file a completed, assessor-approved power of attorney form signed by the owner. That form can be accessed in the Tax Forms section of our website or by calling 828-282-2009.”