The Catawba County Construction and Demolition landfill will close on May 1.

The landfill is at capacity, according to a release from Catawba County.

All waste that was previously accepted at the construction and demolition landfill, including “any waste generated from the construction, renovation, repair, and demolition of structures such as residential and commercial buildings, roads, and bridges," will go to the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill at 4017 Rocky Ford Road.

The disposal fee at the municipal landfill is $37.96 per ton, according to the release. The municipal landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

The Blackburn Landfill Grinding Area will continue to operate as normal.

For more information on landfill operations, call 704-462-1348.