Catawba County vote exceeds 2016 turnout hours into Election Day

Catawba County exceeded the turnout in the 2016 presidential election before noon on Election Day.
Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said 5,000 people had voted by 10 a.m. on Election Day. Combined with the early turnout of 68,200 voters, the count has already surpassed the 2016 presidential election turnout of 72,351.
Duncan said the flow of voters was steady Tuesday across the county’s 40 precincts.
Some of those who came out to vote Tuesday were doing so for the first time.
Olivia Tedeschi, 27, went to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church to cast her first ballot ever for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
“There’s been a lot going on in our country and I feel like this is the year that it needed to be done,” Tedeschi said. “I feel like it counted the most this year.”
She said she was inspired to vote because of the Black Lives Matter movement and the fate of abortion rights.
Hickory resident John Henry Gissendanner cast his first ballot at the age of 61 for Constitution Party candidate Don Blankenship.
Gissendanner, a Black man, said issues of racism and poverty had kept him from voting in years past.
“I just felt that I wouldn’t ever be accounted for anyway, that my race was so downtrodden upon that whatever I said or did, whatever we said or did as a group, it was discounted because you had this where colored, Black or Hispanic, it wouldn’t have been accounted,” Gissendanner said.
He said he chose Blankenship because he liked the idea of the Constitution Party and thought it would do a better job of protecting his rights.
The election also drew some people who had not voted in a while.
Hickory resident Kathryn Minyard, 89, said she was voting for the first time since 2008.
She voted for President Donald Trump, citing his Christian faith and concerns that Democrats would threaten religious freedom, gun rights and Social Security.
Others who came out to vote for the president also cited concerns of what would happen if Democrats were to win. Some also touted Trump as an outsider and expressed support for his stances on the issues.
Hickory resident and Trump voter Rick Griffin, 62, said he thought criticism of Trump’s handling of the pandemic has been unfair.
“They keep saying, basically calling him out and saying he’s killed all these people about the virus but they ain’t come up with no magic pill,” Griffin said. “This is an epidemic across the world, so if Biden and them’s got a magic bullet, show it but they don’t have nothing.”
Spence Cumming, a 45-year-old Hickory resident, said he voted for Trump in 2016 but was much more enthusiastic about his vote for the president this time around.
He pointed to Trump’s business background and approach to economic issues like trade.
“I wasn’t a huge Trump fan to begin with but I am now because I feel like he’s doing a lot more for this country and this economy,” Cumming said. “Coming from a furniture background, we saw all of the jobs start going away and I felt like that he was at least trying to get some of that stuff back.”
Some of the Biden supporters who turned out pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and a perception that Trump does not do a good job of representing average people.
Conover resident Beverly Long, 67, said she is a recently retired nurse who voted for Biden because of the pandemic.
“I don’t think it’s being handled,” Long said, adding that she approved of Biden’s plan for handling the pandemic and thought he would work with the right people to address the pandemic.
Hickory resident Chardae Wilson said she was not crazy about Biden but voted for him because she disapproved of Trump’s approach to COVID-19, adding she knew someone who died from the virus.
Her belief that Trump does not represent regular people was also a factor.
“I don’t think he’s for us, like for his people, period,” Wilson said. “I don’t think he knows how to take care of the people.”
Wilson’s mother Cheryl Brown, 51, chimed in: “Seems like he’s only for the rich.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
