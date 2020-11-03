Catawba County vote exceeds 2016 turnout hours into Election Day

Catawba County exceeded the turnout in the 2016 presidential election before noon on Election Day.

Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said 5,000 people had voted by 10 a.m. on Election Day. Combined with the early turnout of 68,200 voters, the count has already surpassed the 2016 presidential election turnout of 72,351.

Duncan said the flow of voters was steady Tuesday across the county’s 40 precincts.

Some of those who came out to vote Tuesday were doing so for the first time.

Olivia Tedeschi, 27, went to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church to cast her first ballot ever for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“There’s been a lot going on in our country and I feel like this is the year that it needed to be done,” Tedeschi said. “I feel like it counted the most this year.”

She said she was inspired to vote because of the Black Lives Matter movement and the fate of abortion rights.

Hickory resident John Henry Gissendanner cast his first ballot at the age of 61 for Constitution Party candidate Don Blankenship.

Gissendanner, a Black man, said issues of racism and poverty had kept him from voting in years past.