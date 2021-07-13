 Skip to main content
Catawba County to send out tax bills this week
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County to send out tax bills this week

Catawba County property owners will soon be receiving their tax bills in the mail, Catawba County announced in a release Monday.

The county will be sending out nearly 100,000 notices Friday. Payments are due starting Sept. 1 and will be late after Jan. 6.

Owners who need to set up payment plans must do so before Sept. 1. Tax notices also will indicate any taxes still due from previous years but will not list the amount.

Taxpayers can use the return envelope included with the notice to mail back payment. An online payment option is available by visiting the tax page under the “County Services” tab at catawbacountync.gov.

Penalties for delinquent taxes will include an initial 2% penalty, with an additional penalty for each month the payment is late.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

