Catawba County will drop the tax rate below 40 cents per $100 valuation, according to the budget presented Wednesday for the upcoming fiscal year.

Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado presented the budget which also included funding for four additional school resource officers.

The board of commissioners will vote on the recommended budget during a regular meeting on June 5, board chair Randy Isenhower said. Isenhower's fellow commissioners are Barbara Beatty, Cole Setzer, Robert Abernethy and Austin Allran.

If the budget is approved as presented, the addition of four school resource officers will mean every school in the Catawba County Schools district will have an officer, Furtado said. The four additional officers would be assigned to elementary schools.

The four school resource officer positions will cost taxpayers $341,000 annually, according to the budget plan presented Wednesday. There will be an initial additional expense of $320,000 connected to the hires for vehicles, weapons, uniforms and equipment, Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said.

Brown added that a school resource officer in every school is a goal that he has worked toward since being elected in 2018.

“That was the No. 1 priority when I first came in,” Brown said after the meeting. “Which meant the addition of 16 school resource officers to put one in every school.”

Brown asked for the four additional positions during a board meeting on May 24. Brown said he is appreciative of the board and the county manager’s office for the consideration.

“This pleases me more than anything so far,” Brown said. “Because our goal is to protect our children in the schools and I can’t in good conscience say that we have done all we can do if I hadn’t asked for the school resource officers.”

The total recommended budget is nearly $300 million, which is 2.1% less than the current year, Furtado said. Even though the total budget is less, the general fund budget increased to $2.41 million, she added.

The proposed property tax rate is 39.85 cents per $100 valuation. The current property tax is 57.5 cents per $100 valuation, Furtado said. She added that the proposed rate is anticipated to meet the county’s needs across a four-year cycle.

The recommended budget will add more than $1.9 million for education, bringing the total to $44.3 million. If approved, Catawba County Schools will receive $31.1 million. Hickory Public Schools will get $7.5 million, and Newton will receive $5.5 million. Funding for Catawba Valley Community College will increase to $5.3 million, Furtado said.

The proposed budget includes $12.5 million to go toward construction of a new Maiden Elementary School and $1.4 million for renovations to Maiden Middle School during the 2023-24 fiscal year. For Phase II of Newton-Conover High School renovations and repairs, the recommended budget allots $2 million with a projection of $18 million for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

For county employees, the proposed budget includes a $2,000 retention bonus to be paid in two lump sums during the year.