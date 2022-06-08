Catawba County state senator votes in favor of medical marijuana

A bill legalizing marijuana for medical use is headed to the N.C. House of Representatives after clearing the N.C. Senate on Monday.

The bill passed in the state Senate Monday by a vote of 36-7, with 19 Republicans and 17 Democrats voting in favor.

Sen. Dean Proctor, who represents Catawba and Alexander counties, was among the Republicans voting in favor. He said it was an easy call.

“I think what is being prescribed now for terminal illness and for pain, the drugs that are given now are a whole lot worse than marijuana,” Proctor said, referring to the addictive potential for certain drugs used to treat pain.

Proctor also said the language in the bill would make it among the more restrictive laws allowing medical cannabis in the United States.

The only way to have access to the drug would be through a prescription from a doctor. Patients using marijuana would be given a special card.

The bill also lists conditions for which medical marijuana could be prescribed, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s disease, Lou Gehrig’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It’s unclear if the state House will take up the bill. House Speaker Tim Moore indicated legislators might not take up the matter before the end of the current session, which is scheduled to end by July 1, according to The Associated Press.

While Proctor described the decision to vote for the bill as straightforward, Rep. Jay Adams, a Republican who represents part of Catawba County, was more ambivalent.

“I’m leaning against it, but I’m going to listen to it. I’m going to listen to the arguments and listen to the discussion,” Adams said, noting he had a meeting scheduled later Tuesday to meet with veterans to discuss the measure.

Rep. Mitchell Setzer, who represents the remainder of Catawba County, did not respond to a request for comment regarding his thoughts on the bill as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

