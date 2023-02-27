A bill that would expand Medicaid in North Carolina has moved onto the Senate after the N.C. House of Representatives approved it earlier this month.

House Bill 76 passed by a bipartisan 92-22 vote on Feb. 16.

The bill would allow people between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn up to 133% of the federal poverty line to get coverage through the Medicaid program beginning next year.

That would mean coverage would be available a family of four with income just below $37,000 and lower, based on poverty level figures for 2022 provided on the Healthcare.gov website.

The website notes the way the figures are calculated, the income figure is actually 138% above the poverty line, which would take that figure up to nearly $38,300 for a family of four. “A few states use a different income limit,” according to the website.

Under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, the federal government will agree to fund 90% of the cost of Medicaid expansion.

The Chamber of Catawba County supports Medicaid expansion and has included the measure on its list of legislative priorities.

In January, the chamber invited Erica Palmer Smith, the executive director of NC Child, to speak at their legislative breakfast about the impact an expansion would have in Catawba County.

She said expanding Medicaid would allow roughly 10,000 more people in Catawba County to get medical coverage and is projected to create more than 500 new jobs in the county.

Catawba County’s delegation in the General Assembly is split on expansion.

Reps. Mitchell Setzer and Jay Adams were among the Republicans who voted against the bill. Adams said he believes the expansion would worsen inflation while Setzer voiced concerns about the sustainability of expansion.

“Who’s going to pay for it in the long run, and are the feds going to be able to keep on paying for it? That’s just an unanswered question to me,” Setzer said.

Sen. Dean Proctor, who represents Catawba County and part of Caldwell County, spoke about his support of expansion at the legislative affairs breakfast in January.

He reiterated his position in an interview on Thursday, saying: “I’ve supported it for the last several months, and that does not change.”

Proctor added: “Without Medicaid, I think our employees are going without medical assistance and they end up sometimes being on disability because they can’t get good medical care.”

He said he expects the Senate will take up the matter this week.