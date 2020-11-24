Catawba County starts recount in state Supreme Court race

The Catawba County Board of Elections began its recount in the North Carolina chief justice race on Monday.

The machine recount is part of the statewide recount in the race between Democratic incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and Republican challenger Paul Newby.

Beasley, who is currently trailing by 409 votes out of roughly 5.4 million cast, filed for the recount.

County elections board Chairman Barry Cheney, a Democrat, and Republican Board Secretary David Abernethy were among those feeding the ballots into the tabulators Monday morning.

Observers from both the local Republican and Democratic parties were present.

Elections Director Amanda Duncan said the recount will wrap up Tuesday.

While the statewide race is extremely close, that is not the case in Catawba County.

Newby leads Beasley by nearly 28,000 votes in the county, according to the pre-recount results posted on the state board of elections website.

Even if the final total changes, it will almost certainly not change the outcome in the county.