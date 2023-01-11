Catawba County senator named chair of commerce, education funding committees

Catawba County State Sen. Dean Proctor will serve as the co-chair of two committees in the new legislative term that kicks off this month.

Senate leader Phil Berger announced Tuesday that Proctor will be co-chair of the Commerce and Insurance and the education/higher education appropriations committees.

Proctor, a Republican who also represents part of Caldwell County, said he is looking forward to looking at unemployment benefits through his role on the Commerce and Insurance Committee.

“Unemployment compensation is always on my radar,” Proctor said. “I think there are too many jobs out there for people to be drawing unemployment.”

Proctor’s chairmanship of the education appropriations committee comes at an important time for higher education in Catawba County.

Appalachian State University’s Hickory campus is due to open in the fall. The state allotted $9 million last year for the first phase of the new campus.

Proctor also was named a member of the committees on agriculture, energy and the environment; pensions, retirement and aging; state and local government; appropriations on general government and information technology; and transportation.

“I’m looking forward to this session,” Proctor said. “I’ve got more committee responsibility and I think we can get some things done.”