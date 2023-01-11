 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Catawba County senator named chair of commerce, education funding committees

  • 0
Dean Proctor Budget

Catawba County Sen. Dean Proctor , seen here holding a copy of the state budget in November 2021, will be co-chair of the Commerce and Insurance and education appropriations committee for the 2023-24 North Carolina General Assembly legislative term.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Catawba County State Sen. Dean Proctor will serve as the co-chair of two committees in the new legislative term that kicks off this month.

Senate leader Phil Berger announced Tuesday that Proctor will be co-chair of the Commerce and Insurance and the education/higher education appropriations committees.

Proctor, a Republican who also represents part of Caldwell County, said he is looking forward to looking at unemployment benefits through his role on the Commerce and Insurance Committee.

“Unemployment compensation is always on my radar,” Proctor said. “I think there are too many jobs out there for people to be drawing unemployment.”

Proctor’s chairmanship of the education appropriations committee comes at an important time for higher education in Catawba County.

People are also reading…

Appalachian State University’s Hickory campus is due to open in the fall. The state allotted $9 million last year for the first phase of the new campus.

Proctor also was named a member of the committees on agriculture, energy and the environment; pensions, retirement and aging; state and local government; appropriations on general government and information technology; and transportation.

“I’m looking forward to this session,” Proctor said. “I’ve got more committee responsibility and I think we can get some things done.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert