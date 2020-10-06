 Skip to main content
Catawba County road improvements, widenings delayed 1 to 9 years
top story

Catawba County road improvements, widenings delayed 1 to 9 years

N.C. 127

This file photo from August shows signs of work on N.C. 127. At least four projects on the road have been delayed due to NCDOT shortfalls. The widening of the highway in Bethlehem is part of the list of delayed projects

 KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

After several years of severe storms, expensive lawsuit settlements, overspending and now a pandemic, the N.C. Department of Transportation was forced to slash its budget and halt all road improvement projects — delaying at least 14 in Catawba County.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments Executive Director Anthony Starr said any project that did not already have a contractor hired to do construction was delayed. The projects in Catawba County were delayed anywhere from one to nine years, he said during a presentation to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting Monday night.

“I wish I had a presentation that delivers better news than I had tonight,” he said.

The delays relate back to four major expenses the NCDOT has faced in recent years, the most recent related to COVID-19, Starr said. Less road traffic and economic activity have decreased revenue to the NCDOT by an estimated $300 million for the fiscal year 2019-20 that ended in July, and another $370 million revenue loss is anticipated for this fiscal year, 2020-21.

The department also faced high costs from storm damage in recent years, Starr said. There has been $400 million spent on storm recovery and repairs in the last two years, well over the previous annual average of $66 million.

The state auditor also recently found that NCDOT overspent its budget by $742 million in fiscal year 2019. That's an overage of about 12 percent.

The department also faced nearly $600 million in settlement costs to Map Act litigation, Starr said. The eventual settlement costs could total $1 billion.

All of those problems forced NCDOT to stop its spending — delaying all projects not already being constructed and laying off half of its temporary staff and consultants.

Projects already in progress, like the widening of N.C. 16, are not affected, Starr said.

The delays could have economic and safety impacts, he said. The timeline for the projects could change if state leaders decide to speed them up, he said.

“It’s unclear how this will come out in the end,” he said.

Is your road affected by delays?

The Catawba County NCDOT projects affected include:

The Startown Road widening to four lanes from U.S. 70 to N.C. 10. Construction of the project was delayed six years to 2031.

The U.S. 321 widening to six lanes from U.S. 70 to U.S. 321-A in Granite Falls. Construction of the project is delayed four years and will now start in 2025 rather than next year.

The widening of N.C. 150 in southern Catawba County was delayed one year, construction is now scheduled to start in 2029.

The Interstate 40 widening to six lanes from N.C 16 to U.S. 321 was delayed about four years. Construction is now set to begin in 2031.

A project to improve the Rock Board Road exit of I-40, exit 133, is delayed two years. Construction is set to begin in 2024.

Improvements at I-40 exit 125 at Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard are also delayed two years. The construction is now scheduled to begin in 2025.

Improvements to turn lanes on N.C. 127 in Hickory near First Avenue Northeast are delayed one year. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

Improvements to southern N.C. 127 were delayed three years. Construction is set for 2027 now.

Improvements to N.C. 127 in Viewmont are delayed two years. Construction is set for 2031.

Widening of N.C. 127 in Bethlehem, including a new bridge in Alexander County, is delayed by three years. Construction is now scheduled to start in 2026.

Improvements to Springs Road were delayed three year. Construction is scheduled for 2031.

The widening of 29th Avenue Drive Northeast, which connects Springs Road and N.C. 127 in Hickory, to four lanes was delayed four years. Construction on the project is now supposed to start in 2027.

Changes to the intersection of 33rd Street Southwest and First Avenue Southwest in Longview are delayed by six years. Construction is now scheduled to begin in 2030.

Construction of improvements to an intersection on Eighth Street Drive Northeast, where it becomes 16th Street Northeast, are delayed one year to 2022.

