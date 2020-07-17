Catawba County residents received invalid voter forms in June

Nearly 900 Catawba County residents were mailed absentee ballot application forms that were improperly filled out.

The Center for Voter Information, an advocacy group based in Washington D.C., sent out 80,000 forms to North Carolina residents that had some information already filled in, according to a press release from the State Board of Elections put out in June.

A state law passed last year invalidated absentee request forms that include pre-filled information, according to the release.

The center said the ballots it sent out had the names and addresses of prospective voters filled in, which the group said “is common and legal in most states.”

The group added that North Carolina’s law was “poorly written” and that they “had received written assurances from the state regarding its mailing.”

The state board did not catch the problem with the ballots during a review earlier this year, according to the state board release.

"However, CVI sent some mailings before forwarding the final product to elections officials for review,” according to the state release. “Election officials discovered the issue after these mailings were sent to voters.”