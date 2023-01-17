Catawba County Reps. Setzer, Adams receive committee assignments in NC legislature

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore announced committee assignments for the upcoming session, including several for the two representatives from Catawba County.

Rep. Mitchell Setzer will be co-chair of the Finance and Insurance committees and serve as vice chair of the Ethics committee. He will serve as a member on the Energy and Public Utilities, Health, Local Government, University of North Carolina Board of Governors Nominations and Unemployment Insurance committees.

“I look forward to getting the people’s business done and if I can be of any help, people just need to reach out and I’ll do the very best I can,” Setzer said.

Jay Adams, the other representative from Catawba County, will serve as co-chair of the Wildlife Resources Committee and vice chair of the Transportation Committee. He will be a member of the Appropriations, Transportation Appropriations, Commerce, Community Colleges and Local Government Land Use and Planning committees.

Adams said he is pleased with his committee assignments. Regarding his position on the Transportation Committee, Adams said he is interested in looking into the factors that created delays and cost increases in the recently completed expansion of N.C. Highway 16.

“I think that we could learn a lot from the delays and the overruns on that project and we could possibly take action to prevent that from happening on other projects,” Adams said.

He added: “For me it’s a priority but it’s a pretty good-sized committee and there’s a lot of things going on. I’ll just make myself heard and we’ll see if I can get some energy (behind it). That’s the way it all works.”