Nearly 6,300 Catawba County property owners have appealed their property valuation with three weeks to go before the first meeting of the Board of Equalization and Review.

The appeals come in response to the updated property values released earlier this year following the latest real property revaluation.

State law requires counties to hold revaluations at least once every eight years to update values based on changing market conditions. Catawba County conducts their revaluations every four years.

Owners across the county have seen often substantial increases in their property value. Catawba County Tax Administrator Brian Myers said property values went up an average of 50% to 70% in the current valuation.

Hickory Councilman Tony Wood said in February that there was a “high level of anxiety” over the rise in value.

Catawba County commissioners saw some of that anxiety on display at their Feb. 20 meeting when a dozen owners addressed the council about their concerns over the burdens they would see from the new values.

Currently, all appeals are being handled by the county tax office. The number of owners appealing their valuation is 6,260, Hickory Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

All appeals not resolved during the office review will head to the Board of Equalization and Review, which will hold its first meeting April 3.

The board will also handle appeals made after the body starts meeting, McCauley said.

What about the tax rate?

Changes in the property tax rate is the biggest action Catawba County commissioners can take to address burdens imposed by rising property values.

Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado gave a preview of what that tax rate might look like during a budget workshop with the commissioners on Monday.

Assuming the county follows its usual budget practices and factors in typical levels of growth, Furtado said the revenue neutral tax rate would be between 41 and 43 cents for every $100 in value.

That rate would be a reduction from the current tax rate of 57.5 cents per $100 value.

The revenue neutral rate is the rate which brings in approximately the same revenue as in the prior fiscal year while also factoring in growth.

“So, it’s not the rate that will generate the same amount of revenue that you had this year. It’s equal revenues in the context of normal growth,” Furtado said.

State law requires local governments to calculate the revenue neutral rate but not necessarily to adopt that rate.

Even as Furtado presented the projected revenue neutral rate, she pointed to lingering uncertainties about property values.

One of those uncertainties is how property values may change through the appeals process.

“We are not able at this moment to talk about how much value is on the table associated with those appeals,” Furtado said.

She also said there are questions at this point regarding personal property, motor vehicle and public utility values, which account for 30% of the tax base.

Commissioner Robert Abernethy said the discussion of the budgetary process and tax rate calculations could provide some clarity to owners concerned about the tax burden.

“I understand the panic that some of them have but by doing this it’s going to help alleviate some of it,” Abernethy said.

Furtado is expected to submit her final recommended budget to the commissioners on May 15 with a vote for adoption on June 5, according to a schedule presented at the meeting.

Any new tax rate will go into effect July 1. Towns and cities in Catawba County will also be setting their own tax rates which will apply to owners residing in their jurisdictions.