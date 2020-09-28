Catawba County pulls in more than $7 million in grants and relief funds for COVID-19 response

Under an agreement with the N.C. Division of Public Health, Catawba County Public Health was awarded $620,426 for its COVID-19 response. About $190,000 was for staff support, technology need, disinfection, personal protective equipment and infection prevention capital improvements related to the pandemic. About $60,000 was given for staffing and equipment for contact tracing, epidemiology, laboratory capacity, testing, infection control and preparedness, Furtado said. About $257,000 was allotted for more staffing, COVID-19 case investigations, data management, analysis and reporting. About $112,000 was for crisis response, including coordination with health-care systems, communications, infection control and more.

The county’s public health department also was awarded a community health worker reimbursement grant of up to $213,600 for support of up to five temporary hourly community health workers to assist vulnerable populations within the county. The funding can be used to buy computers, medical equipment, PPE and other supplies to help the health workers connect people affected by COVID-19 with medical care and other resources, according to the agenda packet.

The Catawba County Board of Elections, which has seen many changes due to COVID-19, was given funding from the state of $185,600 for additional staffing, PPE, hazard pay and increased absentee ballot costs.