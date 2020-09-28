Catawba County pulls in more than $7 million in grants and relief funds for COVID-19 response

While the coronavirus pandemic has brought new costs and revenue losses for Catawba County to face, the county is collecting COVID-19-related grants to help.
So far, the county has received more than $7 million in aid.
County officials are carefully watching expenses to make sure much of the county's response to the virus can be paid for with grants and relief funds, Assistant County Manager Mary Furtado said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.
The county has received grants for emergency management services, public health and elections — all of which have seen significant impacts from the coronavirus.
Emergency Services got $193,750 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act relief funds in April, which can help with lost revenue and response costs, according to the meeting agenda packet. The county’s billing company projected a $342,500 loss in revenue due to a decrease in emergency services trips between March 1 and June 30.
Emergency Management also got a grant of $12,695 for COVID-19 planning and equipment, Furtado said.
Public health has borne the brunt of the county’s COVID-19 response, and received the majority of the grants and relief funds, according to the packet.
Under an agreement with the N.C. Division of Public Health, Catawba County Public Health was awarded $620,426 for its COVID-19 response. About $190,000 was for staff support, technology need, disinfection, personal protective equipment and infection prevention capital improvements related to the pandemic. About $60,000 was given for staffing and equipment for contact tracing, epidemiology, laboratory capacity, testing, infection control and preparedness, Furtado said. About $257,000 was allotted for more staffing, COVID-19 case investigations, data management, analysis and reporting. About $112,000 was for crisis response, including coordination with health-care systems, communications, infection control and more.
The county’s public health department also was awarded a community health worker reimbursement grant of up to $213,600 for support of up to five temporary hourly community health workers to assist vulnerable populations within the county. The funding can be used to buy computers, medical equipment, PPE and other supplies to help the health workers connect people affected by COVID-19 with medical care and other resources, according to the agenda packet.
The Catawba County Board of Elections, which has seen many changes due to COVID-19, was given funding from the state of $185,600 for additional staffing, PPE, hazard pay and increased absentee ballot costs.
The county also recently received its allotment of CARES funding from the state of almost $6 million — 25 percent of which will go to the municipalities. The county is carefully watching its expenses to make sure the CARES money or other coronavirus-related grants will pay for much of the COVID-19 response, Furtado said.
“We are mapping out how best to work this so we’re claiming as many allowable expenses as possible and optimizing all of this non-local money as possible,” she said.
