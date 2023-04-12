The Catawba County Board of Equalization and Review upheld the county’s valuation of two properties during its first session of hearing property owner appeals on Tuesday.

Paul Scott, a Hickory homeowner who lives on James Farm Road, was the first to make his case to the board that his property value should be reduced.

Scott’s home was initially valued at $546,950 but that value was lowered to $527,000 during an informal appeal.

He argued the property should be valued at $490,484, citing two nearby properties he said should be used as comparison points for his own.

“All I wanted is to be equal,” Scott said. “I wanted my property to be in parity with the only others, there’s only two other choices that have shops in the whole neighborhood.”

Scott noted the county assessors had said they undervalued one of the homes he was using as a comparison and joked: “So it’s wrong. Well then, make mine wrong.”

In defending their valuation, the county pointed to three other properties — one in the same neighborhood and two others a few miles away — which were similar in size to Scott’s property. The county’s comparison homes sold in the range of $470,000 to $594,000 in either 2021 or 2022.

Board member Tamara Coley made the motion to uphold the county’s valuation, saying the board had to use current market value when making decisions about value.

“When we are appraising things, we have to look at current market values and things that have sold recently as opposed to tax appraisals,” Coley said.

Coley said one of the homes Scott used as a reference sold in 2018. Coley responded that market conditions had changed since then.

The board ultimately voted against Scott, with Coley and fellow board member Eric Wright voting to affirm the county’s valuation. Board Vice Chair Linda Greenwell voted against the county’s value while Chair Joe Rowe did not vote since there was not a tie.

Clement Geitner, the fifth member of the board, was not present for the meeting.

As he was leaving the meeting, Scott said he was grateful to have the chance to present before the board but was disappointed in the outcome.

“I think they took the easy way out,” Scott said.

The board had two other items of business on Tuesday. They sided with the county on another value appeal in which the property owner did not show up to the hearing and collectively approved 19 value agreements between the county and property owners.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first at which the board met to hear appeals of property valuations since owners received new property value notices in February.

Property values adjustments are part of the county’s four-year revaluation process.

The revaluation process has been a source of contention this year as many property owners throughout Catawba County saw significant increases in their property value.

A dozen residents spoke at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting in February to voice their concerns about what the new values would mean in terms of tax burden.

The question of tax rates will be decided by the county commissioners and other city and town councils throughout Catawba County. However, the valuation of property throughout the county will be a key component when county and municipal leaders are tasked with setting tax rates.

Between February and the first meeting of the review board on April 3, the county tax office had been working through informal appeals.

All appeals must now go before the board, including new appeals as well as appeals that were not resolved during the tax office process.

At the first meeting, a tax office employee said there had been 6,700 appeals of property valuation.

It is not clear how many of those will go before the board since some of those individuals may not choose to further appeal their values. The window for appeals is open through April 25.

The board set April 25 as their adjournment date during their first meeting. Tax Administrator Brian Myers explained the board has authority to meet after that date but may only hear appeals which are filed on or by April 25.

Property owners who disagree with the board’s decision may appeal to the state’s Property Tax Commission. Any appeals beyond that would go to the state court system.

The board will hold its next meeting on Tuesday starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Catawba County Board of Elections office located at 145 Government Drive in Newton.