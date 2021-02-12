Catawba County planning for new EMS base

Catawba County plans to replace its Emergency Medical Services base in Newton but the project is still in the early stages.

The current Newton base is located at the back of the county’s Agricultural Resources Complex a block off of Southwest Boulevard. The base is aging and not easily accessible to a major road, Catawba County Public Information Officer Amy McCauley said.

The base will be relocated just across South Brady Avenue from the Agricultural Resources Complex, directly on Southwest Boulevard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Relocating the base will place it directly on Southwest Boulevard for more immediate access to a major thoroughfare and will help improve the quality of the facility,” McCauley said.

The land, two adjacent parcels, is county owned. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners recently voted to combine the two pieces of land because the proposed project would cross the border between the two parcels.

The county is currently looking to demolish the current building on the land before moving forward with the EMS base.

There is no timeline for when the base will be built or when it will open, McCauley said. There is no estimated cost yet either, she said.

When the base does open, staff from the current base will move there.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.