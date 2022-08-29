Catawba County planning $3 million St. Stephens EMS base; refurbishing ambulances to fill need

Catawba County is planning to spend about $3 million to build a new emergency services base in the St. Stephens area.

The county is working to replace EMS bases in Newton, St. Stephens and Hickory due to the age of the buildings and the need for more storage space. Construction of a new Newton EMS base started in late 2021 on East O Street. The St. Stephens location is the second priority.

The county got bids for construction of a new St. Stephens EMS base with four ambulance bays. The lowest bid came from Moss-Marlow Building Company at $2.4 million, Purchasing Manager Tina Wright said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting. The base would be built on Section House Road at the intersection with Hunters Chase Drive.

The budget for the project includes about $600,000 for unexpected costs, landscaping, furnishings, technology and demolition of the current EMS base once construction is complete, Wright said. The county has money set aside to build the new bases.

The construction contract was recommended for approval by the full board of commissioners. The full board — Barbara Beatty, Austin Allran, Sherry Butler, Kitty Barnes and Randy Isenhower — will meet Sept. 5 to consider the contract.

Construction is expected to take about 325 days, Wright said. Construction can begin after the contract is approved.

Moss-Marlow is also building the Newton base.

The county’s Hickory EMS base on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard is also scheduled to be replaced but a new property for the base has not been found, County Manager Mary Furtado said.

Refurbished ambulances and COVID-19 costs

Catawba County is looking to use more American Rescue Plan Act money to extend the life of two ambulances and pay health insurance costs stemming from COVID-19.

The county has had difficulty getting new ambulances to replace worn and broken trucks. Supply chain issues have resulted in a shortage of parts needed for new ambulances, Assistant Chief Financial Officer Mary Morrison said during Monday’s subcommittee meeting. The county is waiting on 10 new ambulances, all delayed by the shortage, she said.

To extend the life of some current ambulances, the county intends to use $425,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to get new chassis for two ambulances that are out of commission. The box of the ambulances would be put on a new truck and brought to current safety standards.

“I think it’s an excellent idea,” Butler said. “You’ve got to do something if you don't want your trucks sitting on the side of the road broken down.”

The county is also looking to use almost $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for COVID-19 related health insurance claims from the 2021-22 fiscal year, Morrison said.

The money would reimburse the expenses already paid out of the county’s general fund.

The savings of nearly $600,000 would be used to help pay for a new agricultural resources center, Morrison said.

The county is saving money to pay to move the ag resource center from Newton to Catawba Valley Community College’s east campus, Furtado said. The county is working with CVCC to develop a plan for the move and renovation. CVCC may cover some of the costs for any additions the college wants beyond what's needed for the county’s cooperative extension office, Furtado said. She expects the county’s portion to cost $5 to $6 million, or more.

The county currently has about $3 million set aside for the new extension building. If the use of American Rescue Plan Act money is approved by the full board on Sept. 5, the $600,000 will be added to that fund.