Catawba County lawmakers support school reopening bill

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said he spoke with Proctor and believes the bill would not change the way the school system is operating this school year.

Leslie Barnette, chair of the Catawba County Schools Board of Education, said the system is ready to follow any new requirements from the state but did not comment on the bill beyond that.

Setzer said both parents and teachers are concerned with getting students back in safely and that doing so requires a balance.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through personally with this, the teachers and the kids and everything being so disrupted,” Setzer said.

Setzer was also hopeful about teachers being able to get vaccines later this month.

Adams said he sees the bill in part as a way for the legislature to assert its power in making policy around COVID-19 regulations.

“This is our first opportunity to correct something we think has been badly handled,” Adams said.

He said his preference is to simply open schools and that his support for the bill with its provisions for remote learning was a compromise position for him.

Adams added that remote learning can be a useful educational tool but that the rush to implement it during the pandemic has not been effective.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

