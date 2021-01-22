 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County, Hickory approve $2.5 million in incentives for label maker
0 comments
alert top story

Catawba County, Hickory approve $2.5 million in incentives for label maker

{{featured_button_text}}
Millar American Fuji Seal

Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar goes over the incentive agreement with label maker American Fuji Seal at a joint meeting of the Hickory City Council, Catawba County Board of Commissioners and Trivium Corporate Center Board of Directors on Wednesday. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN/RECORD

Catawba County and Hickory leaders agreed to provide roughly $2.5 million in incentives to a Japanese product label manufacturer American Fuji Seal on Wednesday.

The company announced in December that it would be locating in the Trivium Corporate Center, the business park the city and county are working together to develop between Startown and Robinwood roads.

The vote came at a joint meeting of Hickory City Council and Catawba County Board of Commissioners at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

Scott Millar, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, presented the agreement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Under the agreement, the city and county agree to pay up to $750,000 each to cover the cost of grading the land.

The Trivium Corporate Center Board of Directors, which includes leaders from the city, county and economic development corporation, also held a meeting at the same time to give the company roughly 25 acres in the business park.

The land was valued at a little more than $1 million, creating  an incentive of around $2.5 million when combined with the grading payments.

Millar said the city and county could expect to recover the incentives through taxes within five or six years.

He said the agreement includes provisions allowing the local governments to get the money back if the company does not meet its obligations, which include requirements to invest $52 million and hire 101 workers at an average pay of $48,900 per year.

The incentives were approved unanimously. Hickory Councilman David Zagaroli and County Commissioner Barbara Beatty were not present for the meeting.

In December, the state announced the company could receive $765,000 in incentives over 12 years, depending on performance.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert