Catawba County health department to form working group on vaccine
top story
CATAWBA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

Catawba County health department to form working group on vaccine

Catawba County Public Health is forming a vaccination work group to plan for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken mentioned the work group during Monday’s Catawba County Board of Health meeting.

She said the county has not received much information from the state at this point regarding a vaccine.

“I believe that when vaccine is first released it’s going to be in very, very small quantities so for Catawba County to be a part of that first release, I’m not very hopeful,” McCracken said, adding a vaccine could be available to people in the county later in the winter or the spring.

She said health care workers, critical infrastructure employees and first responders would likely be in the first group to be inoculated.

Board member Susan Knowles, a registered nurse, asked McCracken if there was any word on whether hospital and the public health department employees would be required to get the vaccine.

Knowles said some of her staff members mentioned they did not want to participate in the first few rounds of vaccination.

McCracken said she did not know what the policy on that will be.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

