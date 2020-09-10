Catawba County gets $5.9 million for coronavirus response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County received its share of federal coronavirus relief funding, which will be distributed in part to municipalities and used in response to COVID-19.

The county got $5.9 million from the state, part of the $300 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding North Carolina designated for counties in June.

Though the specifics of how the money can be used is still being worked out, it’s meant for coronavirus response, especially for public health and emergency services, County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting. The commissioners voted to adjust the budget to accept the money and put it in the county’s general fund.

The state did specify that 25 percent of the money must go to the county’s municipalities, with the amount each gets based on population, Berry said. The city of Hickory will get $839,173. Newton will get $267,360. Conover will get $173,794. Long View gets $84,750.

Maiden gets $70,015. Claremont gets $30,353. Catawba gets $12,474 and Brookford gets $7,707.

The county is left with $4.46 million that must be spent by Dec. 31, Berry said.

The county and municipalities have to report how the money is used to the state. All will work with the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office to spend the money on approved uses, Berry said.

