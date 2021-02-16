Catawba County general fund at $98 million

Despite the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting Catawba County’s budget, the county ended its fiscal year 2019-2020 still strong.

The county’s general fund balance increased by $8.3 million and the county’s water and sewer fund and revenue from the landfill increased by $1.7 million, County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting. The county received its 2019-2020 audit, which showed the county is in good financial shape for the fiscal year that ended in June 2020.

The county’s general fund ended the year at about $98 million, about half of which is available for the government to use, Berry said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the latter part of the fiscal year, the county still saw an overall increase in property and sales tax revenue, Berry said.

The board of commissioners accepted Monday’s audit presentation.

In other business, the board also approved issuing $36 million in bonds for Catawba Valley Medical Center to improve its emergency room, cardiology department and patients rooms.

