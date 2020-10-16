Catawba County first day early voting totals surpass 2016, 2012

More than 4,400 Catawba County residents voted in the first day of early voting on Thursday, according to data provided by the Catawba County Board of Elections.

Nearly 300 more people voted in the first day this year than did so on the first day in 2016.

This year’s first day totals were also well above the nearly 3,000 who voted on the first day in 2012, a year when the Highland Recreation Center and Newton Library were the only early voting sites.

Roughly 1,900 Republicans, 1,300 unaffiliated voters, 1,100 Democratic voters and 13 Libertarians cast their ballots on Thursday, according to the data.

The turnout equates to roughly 4 percent of the county’s currently registered voters.

More than 362,000 voters have cast their ballots statewide as of 9:30 Friday morning, according to data posted on the N.C. State Board of Elections website.

Early voting is ongoing through Oct. 31 and voters can request absentee ballots through Oct. 27.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

