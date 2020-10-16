Catawba County first day early voting totals surpass 2016, 2012

Teresa Chapman (left) pushes her mother Juanita Chapman into the Highland Recreation Center as Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan holds open the door during the first day of early voting. The Chapmans were first in line at 7 a.m., an hour before the polls opened.
Mitzi Gellman gives the thumbs up as she casts her vote during the first day of early voting Thursday morning.
More than 4,400 Catawba County residents voted in the first day of early voting on Thursday, according to data provided by the Catawba County Board of Elections.
Nearly 300 more people voted in the first day this year than did so on the first day in 2016.
This year’s first day totals were also well above the nearly 3,000 who voted on the first day in 2012, a year when the Highland Recreation Center and Newton Library were the only early voting sites.
Roughly 1,900 Republicans, 1,300 unaffiliated voters, 1,100 Democratic voters and 13 Libertarians cast their ballots on Thursday, according to the data.
The turnout equates to roughly 4 percent of the county’s currently registered voters.
More than 362,000 voters have cast their ballots statewide as of 9:30 Friday morning, according to data posted on the N.C. State Board of Elections website.
Early voting is ongoing through Oct. 31 and voters can request absentee ballots through Oct. 27.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Early voting: What to know
Early Voting Locations:
Highland Recreation Center, 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE, Hickory
Newton Main Library 115 West C Street, Newton
Conover Station, 403 Conover Station SE, Conover
Southwest Library, 2944 South NC Hwy 127, Hickory
Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library, 9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell
Catawba County voters can vote at any one of these sites regardless of where they live.
Early Voting Schedule
Dates: Oct. 15-31
Times: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays
For more elections information, call the Catawba County Board of Elections office at 828-464-2424
Voter ID
Voters will not have to show photo ID to vote this election.
However, unregistered voters who use same-day registration may be asked to produce some documentation to prove residency.
A government-issued photo ID, copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, student ID with proof of campus residence or a government check are examples of acceptable documentation.
