Catawba County drops proposed parks fee

Catawba County is backing off of a plan to charge a parking fee for out-of-county residents at two of its parks.
The plan was first discussed by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at a subcommittee meeting on Oct. 12. There, the board members who were present expressed support for the $5 fee and parking pass requirement at Bakers Mountain Park and Riverbend Park.
The full board was set to vote on the fee implementation a week later. When the time came during Monday’s regular meeting, the board pulled the item off the agenda and did not vote on it.
The proposal has been tabled indefinitely for further evaluation, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.
After hearing from people who were against the fee, the board decided to table the idea, Chairman Randy Isenhower said.
Support Local Journalism
Isenhower, who was not part of the subcommittee, said he didn’t think the fee would bring in enough revenue to be worthwhile. He also thought it was not the right time to impose a fee, when people may be hurting financially due to the pandemic.
The proposed plan would have required non-county residents to buy a $5 parking pass for every trip to the parks. The passes would have been available online or at the park ranger stations. The proposal also included a $60 annual pass option.
The plan also would have required county residents to show proof of residency — either online or in person — to get a parking pass for free.
Anyone without a pass would have gotten a $75 ticket, which county residents could have dropped if able to prove residency.
At Monday’s meeting during the public comment portion, one man stood up to express disapproval of the fee, but before he finished speaking, Isenhower told him they were pulling the item from consideration. Satisfied, the man sat down.
The county may consider other options, Isenhower said.
“I think we could reevaluate other ways to raise funds for parks, maybe more of a voluntary type,” he said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.