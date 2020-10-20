Catawba County drops proposed parks fee

Catawba County is backing off of a plan to charge a parking fee for out-of-county residents at two of its parks.

The plan was first discussed by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at a subcommittee meeting on Oct. 12. There, the board members who were present expressed support for the $5 fee and parking pass requirement at Bakers Mountain Park and Riverbend Park.

The full board was set to vote on the fee implementation a week later. When the time came during Monday’s regular meeting, the board pulled the item off the agenda and did not vote on it.

The proposal has been tabled indefinitely for further evaluation, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

After hearing from people who were against the fee, the board decided to table the idea, Chairman Randy Isenhower said.

Isenhower, who was not part of the subcommittee, said he didn’t think the fee would bring in enough revenue to be worthwhile. He also thought it was not the right time to impose a fee, when people may be hurting financially due to the pandemic.