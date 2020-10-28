Catawba County could be in for record-breaking election year if voting trends hold

Will Catawba County see a record turnout in this year’s elections?

The final answer will not be known until well into November, but the data available so far suggests the strong possibility of a record-breaking voter turnout.

As of Monday, nearly 51,200 people had voted either in person or absentee, according to data from the Catawba County Board of Elections.

That’s 47 percent of the county’s more than 108,000 registered voters.

Registration numbers may be fluid during early voting because of same-day registration.

Since 2008, the turnout percentage was between 67 and 69.5 percent in presidential election years.

To maintain a turnout in that range this year, the county would need to record between roughly 21,500 and 24,000 new absentee or in-person votes for the remainder of the voting period.

That period includes the final five days of early voting and Election Day. The final total will also include any ballots postmarked by Election Day that are received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.

In the past three presidential elections, the combined early in-person and absentee vote accounted for between 60 and 70 percent of the total vote.