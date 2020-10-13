Catawba County considering $5 fee for out-of-county park visitors

The members of the subcommittee — commissioners Sherry Butler and Kitty Barnes — approved the test program. The full board will vote at their regular meeting on Oct. 19.

If approved, the pilot program would go into place Jan. 1, 2021, Mace said. It would cost about $24,000 initially to pay for signs, passes and an online system. Mace estimated it would cost about $13,500 annually after that.

In the past two years, the two parks together saw an average of 44,000 cars each year. Though there is no way of knowing how many of those cars came from outside of the county, Mace estimated the revenue the county may see from the fee based on her best guess, she said.

Assuming 10 percent of cars are from out of the county, and a percentage may buy annual passes instead of a one-time pass, Mace expects the passes would bring in about $18,000 in revenue after costs each year. The money would go back toward the parks.

The fee would be enforced by county park staff. Any car at the parks without a visible parking pass would get a $75 ticket. The ticket can be voided if the person can prove they are a county resident or if a non-resident purchases a $60 annual pass instead, Mace said.

