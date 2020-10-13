Catawba County considering $5 fee for out-of-county park visitors

Catawba County plans to test charging non-residents a fee to park at its parks.
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners suggested a fee for out-of-county residents visiting the county’s parks. The desire is to bring income in from those not paying property taxes. On Monday, county staff proposed a $5 fee per car parked at Riverbend or Bakers Mountain parks.
“The goal of the fee would be to give citizens a sense of exclusivity of the use of the parks and to recoup money for those who do not pay property taxes who use the park,” county Budget and Management Director Jennifer Mace said.
The fee would also mean county residents would have to show proof of residence in Catawba County, Mace said at Monday’s board of commissioners subcommittee meeting. Residents would be required to show proof of residency with a driver’s license, a vehicle registration, a bill or other documentation to receive a county resident parking pass. They would be able to get the pass online or in person at the park ranger stations or the county’s planning office.
Non-residents would also be able to get their $5-per-day pass online or in person. There would also be a $60 annual pass available, Mace said.
The pass would be required for Bakers Mountain Park and Riverbend Park. When Mountain Creek Park in Sherrills Ford opens next year, the fee could apply there as well.
The members of the subcommittee — commissioners Sherry Butler and Kitty Barnes — approved the test program. The full board will vote at their regular meeting on Oct. 19.
If approved, the pilot program would go into place Jan. 1, 2021, Mace said. It would cost about $24,000 initially to pay for signs, passes and an online system. Mace estimated it would cost about $13,500 annually after that.
In the past two years, the two parks together saw an average of 44,000 cars each year. Though there is no way of knowing how many of those cars came from outside of the county, Mace estimated the revenue the county may see from the fee based on her best guess, she said.
Assuming 10 percent of cars are from out of the county, and a percentage may buy annual passes instead of a one-time pass, Mace expects the passes would bring in about $18,000 in revenue after costs each year. The money would go back toward the parks.
The fee would be enforced by county park staff. Any car at the parks without a visible parking pass would get a $75 ticket. The ticket can be voided if the person can prove they are a county resident or if a non-resident purchases a $60 annual pass instead, Mace said.
