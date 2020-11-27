Catawba County completes recount with only small change in total

The Catawba County recount in the race for North Carolina chief justice is complete with only minor changes to the totals in the race.

Both Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the Democratic candidate, and Republican challenger Paul Newby lost votes in the final count.

Newby still won the county overwhelmingly but lost 22 votes from his initial tally, finishing with 54,988 votes overall.

Beasley lost 21 votes and had a final total of 27,292.

Elections Director Amanda Duncan said the reason for the changes was the sensitivity of the tabulators used in the recount, which allowed it to identify more ballots where no vote was cast in the chief justice race.

Beasley requested the recount after the initial results showed her down to Newby by roughly 400 votes out of nearly 5.4 million votes cast.

The Catawba County Board of Elections met Wednesday afternoon to consider a protest Beasley filed involving provisional ballots, ballots that are given to voters when there is uncertainty about the voter’s eligibility.

The board heard from attorney Lyndon Helton, who was representing Beasley, regarding two voters: Lannie Lashas Relford and Lindsey Michelle Medina.