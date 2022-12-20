Catawba County commissioners reject rezoning for mixed use project, 4-1

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners rejected a rezoning plan for a mixed-use development off Bud Road in Denver that would have included 225 town homes and 35,000 square feet of commercial space.

The request came from developer BRD Land & Investment. The company asked to rezone 39 acres of property on Bud Road, less than a mile from N.C. Highway 150.

On Monday, the board of commissioners rejected the rezoning request from R-20 Residential to Planned Development by a 4-1 vote.

Board Chairman Randy Isenhower was the only vote in favor, with Commissioners Barbara Beatty, Robert Abernethy, Austin Allran and Cole Setzer voting against.

Traffic was a major sticking point for those who voted “nay.”

Commissioner Robert Abernethy commended the developer and praised the project but said he was concerned about the uncertainty of the widening of N.C. Highway 150.

“I’m having a really tough time believing that the money is coming and the widening of 150 is definitely happening because that rug’s been pulled out from under us before,” Abernethy said.

Isenhower acknowledged things would be easier if the county board had more confidence regarding the highway expansion.

The county is expecting to find out if there is any change in the status of the highway widening when the updated State Transportation Improvement Plan is released in the spring.

Abernethy asked BRD representative Kyle DiPretoro if he would be willing to delay the project. DiPretoro was reluctant to do so.

Commissioner Barbara Beatty also asked if there was a way to reduce the number of homes, to which DiPretoro said he could not commit to building less.

In his remarks to the commissioners, DiPretoro addressed traffic concerns, saying BRD had taken the potential widening of N.C. Highway 150 into consideration, has been in touch with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and was committed to making certain traffic improvements such as the addition of turning lanes.

Three people spoke in opposition to the rezoning, voicing concern about traffic and the effect on public services.