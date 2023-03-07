Catawba County commissioners honored late U.S. Sen. Jim Broyhill with a proclamation at their Monday meeting.

Broyhill, who died last month at 95, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 to 1986, representing a district which included Catawba County. He briefly served as a senator after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 1986.

Commissioner Austin Allran read a proclamation recognizing Broyhill for his service as legislator and also as the director of the state economic development commission, secretary of commerce and member of the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees.

“He left an indelible legacy of working to better Catawba County, the state of North Carolina through his genuine and enduring commitment to making a difference for all the citizens of this county, western North Carolina and the whole state,” Allran said.