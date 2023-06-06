The Catawba County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted the budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday, setting the tax rate at 39.85 cents per every $100 of value.

That rate is slightly below the revenue neutral rate of 39.95 cents. A revenue neutral rate brings in the same amount of revenue as the previous year while also factoring in growth.

The new rate, which goes into effect July 1, is nearly 18 cents lower than the current rate of 57.5 cents. The reduction in the tax rate comes after a revaluation which revealed robust growth in property values across the county.

In February, several residents addressed the Catawba County commissioners with concerns about what the rise in property values would mean to tax bills.

Catawba County board Chairman Randy Isenhower said the budget achieves the board’s goal of reducing the tax rate to at or below revenue neutral.

“We were able to do this because people — individuals, businesses — have invested in Catawba County,” Isenhower said. “That’s what makes our tax base vibrant. The increase was market driven and with that we were able to accomplish, I think, our goal.”

Commissioner Austin Allran also praised the budget for investing in essential services and providing a raise for employees while also including a rate below revenue neutral.

“I think that’s what fiscal conservatism is all about, and I know I’m grateful to everybody involved in the process, including the public who were very patient with us,” Allran said.

While the tax rate dropped 18 cents, many owners will still find themselves paying more on their homes than they did last year.

A Catawba County homeowner with a house valued at $200,000 in 2022 would have paid $1,150 in taxes last year.

If that house increased in value by about 67%, which is roughly the amount of the overall tax base increase in Catawba County with revaluation, that home would now be valued at $334,000.

Under the newly adopted tax rate, the owner of that house will have a $1,331 tax bill, up $181 from the previous year.

During a budget presentation in May, County Manager Mary Furtado said the increase in bills for homes would be offset at least partially by declines in vehicle values.

Catawba County residents who live in cities and towns will pay property taxes to both the county and their respective municipalities. City and town boards are responsible for the tax rates in the municipality.

The adopted county budget also includes funding for four new school resource officer positions, which would mean that every school in the Catawba County school system will now have an officer.