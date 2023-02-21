Revaluation Appeals Process & More Information

Catawba County property owners who believe their properties have been wrongly appraised can appeal their valuation.

The initial appeal is handled by the tax office.

Appeal request must be submitted within 30 days of the value notice. The county mailed notices on Feb. 3.

Owners who are dissatisfied with the outcome of the office appeal can appeal to the Board of Equalization and Review.

To submit an appeal request or to learn more about the appeals process, call 828-282-2009 or visit catawbacounty/nc.gov, click the "Tax" link under the County Services tab and follow the "Revaluation" link near the top left of the page.