Property values are up in Catawba County and so is the pressure on the county’s elected leaders.
That much was clear at Monday’s meeting of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. A dozen Catawba County residents addressed the board asking them to do something, anything about the rising values.
Earlier this month, Catawba County property owners received notices of their updated property values following the 2023 revaluation. In an interview in early February, Catawba County Tax Administrator Brian Myers said most property owners are seeing values rise between 50% to 70% on average.
Those increases have created concerns about the burdens residents will face when they have to pay property taxes.
Town of Catawba resident Derek Colson, one of the speakers at Monday’s meeting, said his property value had risen by 50% while his mother’s had gone up 118%.
“She’s going to be paying more than double for her taxes and she’s only drawing Social Security,” Colson said. “I see that as problematic.”
Another speaker, Conover resident Don Hauser said, “I’m retired. I do not want to pay for the privilege to live in Catawba County and that’s what I felt like I’m being asked to do. That is not fair.” Hauser’s remarks generated a few “Amens” from the crowd.
Hauser asked the commissioners to repeal the revaluation and wait for the market to settle before revaluing.
Other speakers suggested changes to the property tax rate, raising sales tax to help shift the burden of funding government from property owners and adding property tax exemptions. Current exemptions include the elderly or disabled homestead exclusion and disabled veteran homestead exclusion.
Commissioner Randy Isenhower responded to the comments regarding revaluation at the end of the public comment period.
He noted that revaluation is a state-mandated process and state law governs how the process is done, adding that sales tax and property tax exemption changes are also matters of state law.
The property tax rate is where commissioners can have the biggest impact, and Isenhower made it clear they will keep residents in mind when they officially adopt the new tax rate in June.
“I think it’s fair to say we’ll be taking a really hard look at that tax rate so we don’t overburden our citizens,” Isenhower said.
Commissioner Austin Allran also addressed the question of taxes.
As he was preparing to read an unrelated proclamation, Allran told the crowd that his property value had also risen dramatically. “I didn’t get elected to the county commission to double my taxes," he said.
For many residents in Catawba County, the tax rate the commissioners ultimately enact will only be a part of their tax bill. Those living in incorporated cities or towns will also pay taxes in those jurisdictions based on the rates set by the town and city councils.
There is an indication that members of those councils are also hearing the concerns of residents.
Hickory Councilman Tony Wood said there was “a high level of anxiety” as a result of the spike in property values as he questioned City Manager Warren Wood and Deputy City Manager Rodney Miller about revaluation and the tax process at the Hickory City Council’s Feb. 7 meeting.
Warren Wood said the tax rate in Hickory will change, though it was too soon to provide specifics.
“We will recommend a new property tax rate and the calculation people are doing is not correct,” Wood said, referring to people who were calculating their tax payments using the current rate.
