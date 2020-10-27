Catawba County collecting household hazardous waste

Catawba County will collect household hazardous waste on Nov. 7 at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The waste collection event is open to Catawba County residents only and is free, according to a press release from the county. They are anticipating long wait times and a high volume of waste.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW in Hickory. No trailers are allowed.
Residents who bring plastic bags to be recycled will receive a reusable bag from Keep Catawba County Beautiful.
For electronics, the county contracts with a company to make sure data is securely destroyed, but the county doesn’t guarantee non-disclosure of information on the equipment.
Among the residential household hazardous waste accepted are:
- Household cleaners such as drain openers, toilet bowl cleaners, oven cleaners, disinfectants and pine cleaners;
- Paint products such as latex and oil-based paints, spray paints, solvents, thinners, shellacs, varnishes, wood preservatives and sealers
- Automotive products such as lead-acid batteries, used motor oil, antifreeze, brake fluid and auto starter fluid;
- Pesticides and insecticides such as poisons and aerosols;
- Chemical-based products such as acids, bases, kerosene, household batteries, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, gas cylinders, fluorescent tubes and mercury thermometers;
- Electronics such as computer monitors and intact televisions, laptops, floppy drives, hard drives, ink or toner cartridges, modems, cell phones, answering machines, CD players, tape players, calculators, copiers, duplicators, microwaves, electronic typewriters, pagers, radios, remote controls, scanners, stereos and VCRs; and
- Medications and prescription drugs, not including sharp items or needles.
The event will not accept tires, radioactive waste, biological waste, unknown gases, chemicals or dioxin-related waste, explosives, household garbage, lawn mowers, weed eaters, appliances or TVs with broken screens or internal parts removed. No business waste will be accepted.
The one-day event is sponsored by Catawba County Utilities and Engineering and the City of Hickory, Keep Catawba County Beautiful, Cooperative Extension Service, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
For more information, contact Catawba County Utilities and Engineering at 828-465-8217 or visit www.catawbacountync.gov.
