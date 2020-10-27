Catawba County collecting household hazardous waste

Catawba County will collect household hazardous waste on Nov. 7 at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The waste collection event is open to Catawba County residents only and is free, according to a press release from the county. They are anticipating long wait times and a high volume of waste.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW in Hickory. No trailers are allowed.

Residents who bring plastic bags to be recycled will receive a reusable bag from Keep Catawba County Beautiful.

For electronics, the county contracts with a company to make sure data is securely destroyed, but the county doesn’t guarantee non-disclosure of information on the equipment.

Among the residential household hazardous waste accepted are: